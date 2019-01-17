Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Veterans who have served and sacrificed for our country are honored with a Veterans Memorial at the Pineville Cemetery.

On a mild winter day, a strong wind straightens flying flags and a monument glistens in the sunlight as a tribute to all veterans.

The Veterans Memorial, located at the Pineville Cemetery, stands as a respectful marker to honor all those who have sacrificed for our country.

For Jerry Bonebrake, the view from his property is breathtaking. Bonebrake lives on 20 acres behind the cemetery. He discovered, after the monument was complete, that he could see it from a bird's-eye view.

He and his wife can't figure out how that one spot is so prominent from any other perspective, but that's how it ironically worked out.

Bonebrake can ride his 4-wheeler to the top of a particular hill and see the lights of the memorial.

"It's the only place in the cemetery I can see from my property," he said. "It's perfect."

Bonebrake is one of six Pineville Cemetery Society board members who considered building the monument for a couple of years or so. The board worked diligently to envision and complete the project last year, Bonebrake said.

Board members Gayla Slish, Kenny Underwood, Sandra Rickman and J.B. and Mary Varndell worked for about a year on the project. Board members consulted several monument places to select the pieces that would be perfect for the memorial, Bonebrake said.

A design and location in the cemetery were chosen after much discussion, Bonebrake said. The location of the memorial, which is to the left as folks enter the cemetery, is somewhat protected by the fence located nearby, Bonebrake said.

That was one of the factors in determining the location, he said.

The memorial features two American flags, a POW flag, and a monument stone with an etching of the famous flag raising at Iwo Jima. The monument is dedicated to those in all five branches of the military who served and died for our country.

Money for the monument came from saved funds, and Roy Milleson volunteered his time to pour the concrete to set the flags. The cemetery society operates strictly on a donation-only basis, in addition to gravesite purchase income, Bonebrake said.

The project was completed in the fall, but officials haven't held an official dedication ceremony yet. The board had hoped to hold a ceremony on Veterans Day, but the rainy weather dampened those plans, Bonebrake said. Any possible dedication ceremony plans will have to be decided by the board, he added.

For Bonebrake, an Army veteran, the monument symbolizes strength and sacrifice. The completed project is particularly close to his heart.

"I have kinfolk there," he said. Several family members who served in the military are buried there.

With the project complete, Bonebrake asks those who are interested to consider making a donation for upkeep and maintenance. Donations of any amount may be sent to P.O. Box 759, Pineville, MO 64856.

