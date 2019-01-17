Courtesy photo People of all cultures are welcome to a donation center, which offers the basic necessities in exchange for a donation. Clothing and shoes are just some of the items offered at the center, which is located in the Noel Community Baptist Church's basement.

Refugees fleeing for their lives from an oppressive government are finding solace in Noel. Part of that help comes in the form of donated clothes and shoes, but volunteers with the Harmony Street Basement Outreach Center are determined to uphold their livelihood.

The donation center, established in the basement of the Noel Community Baptist Church, offers household items, clothing, shoes and other things that are helpful to people of all cultures and anyone needing assistance, according to the church's pastor, Josh Manning.

The center, which is open to the public, receives donated goods from McDonald County neighbors, then asks patrons for a donation if it can be provided. Other help comes from Convoy of Hope, which delivers toiletries, cleaning supplies and other goods every six months.

A recent influx of 200 winter coats was provided through a connection with Manning's former pastor.

Other items come from other networks.

"We don't know any strangers," he said.

Manning came to the church a year and a half ago. A flooded basement provided the backdrop for cleanup and organization. Since then, volunteers have worked hard to provide a tidy and customer-friendly donation center to help those who lack necessities, transportation, a familiarity with the Missouri climate and an ease with the English language.

Amy Overstreet and Debbie Martin volunteer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays to organize items and assist those who wish to browse.

The center is also open on Sundays, which seems to be a hub of activity, with various services in the building. The Noel Nazarene Hispanic community meets at the church and has a service at 10 a.m. Manning offers a church service at 2 p.m. in English and Karen. A translator assists him while he preaches the sermon. Music is sung in English and Karen at the same time, he said.

At one time, the church had six different nations by birth in attendance, he said, though that's not usually the norm.

In addition to helping church attendees, the center also extends assistance to students who meet for the adult literacy classes, led by Crowder College instructors. That class meets in the church's gym, teaching English to Hispanic, Somalian and people from other countries.

Manning said the donation center is a way to help people in Noel with the basic necessities.

Karen folks, many of whom fled from a government that did not treat them well, find assistance with everyday items.

"It's needed, and their transportation is limited," Manning said. "This helps them with access to needed items."

The items, in good condition, help ease the burden of everyday life.

"It's our way to serve them," he said. "Our hope is to continue to build relationships."

Donations are accepted all the time. Proceeds go to missions overseas. For information or to make a donation, call 417-475-5805.

General News on 01/17/2019