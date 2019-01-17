John Mickiel Hartgraves

Oct. 31, 1949

Jan. 14, 2019

John Mickiel "Mike" Hartgraves, 69, of Rogers, Ark., died Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Rogers.

He was born Oct. 31,1949, in Pineville, Mo., to Emma Jean Patterson and Oscar C. Hartgraves. He married Linda Kay Hartgraves on June 6, 1970. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Mark Hartgraves and Larry Hartgraves; and one sister, Pansy Pippin.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; one daughter, Sherry Colburn of Rogers; one brother, Nolan Hartgraves (Brenda) of Richland Hills, Texas; two sisters, Linda Clark and Reta Moore, both of Pineville; and two grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Pleasant Grove Campus, 3364 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers with Pastor Wes George officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to service time.

Epting Funeral Home of Bentonville, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Harry Wayne McDougal Sr.

June 27, 1943

Jan. 14, 2019

Harry Wayne McDougal Sr., 75, of Anderson, Mo., died Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at his residence.

He was born June 27, 1943, in Bentonville, Ark., to Charles and Louella McDougal. He married Mary McDougal on April 14, 1986, in Pineville, Mo. He served 32 years in the military, serving in the United States Army, Navy and Marines. He enjoyed fishing and taking long walks.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary McDougal; son, Stephen McDougal; and two brothers, Bobby McDougal and Jerry McDougal.

Survivors include children, Opal Powers (James) of Noel, Mo., Louella Perez of Rogers, Ark., Birdie McDougal and Harry McDougal Jr., both of Florida; a brother, John McDougal; two sisters, Linda Sue McDougal and Pat Lovell; and 18 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home with Leonard Lovell officiating. Burial will follow in the McDougal Family Cemetery in Anderson. The family will host a potluck reception at the New Mac Community Building in Anderson following the services. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home.

Ozark Funeral Home of Anderson is in charge of arrangements,

Virginia Chrisman Swain-Sherwood

May 10, 1927

Dec. 13, 2018

Virginia "Louise" Chrisman Swain-Sherwood, 91, died Dec. 13, 2018.

She was born May 10, 1927.

Survivors include five daughters, Teresa Vibe, Carolyn Peters, Susan (Mike) Carr, Billie Sue Records, Nancy Harris; 10 grandchildren; and a brother, Charles Chrisman.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the First Christian Church, 1314 Oak Ridge Drive, Neosho, Mo. Services will be officiated by the Rev. Al Gritten. A meal will follow the service in the church basement. Graveside services will be held for family only at the Noel Cemetery.

Larry Ray Robeson

Nov. 2, 1957

Jan. 8, 2019

Larry Ray Robeson, 61, of Duenweg, Mo., formerly of Anderson, Mo., died Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at his residence after a recent decline in health.

He was born Nov. 2,1957, in Anderson to Charles and Myrtle (Spencer) Robeson. He was raised in Anderson and was a graduate of McDonald County High School. He was employed by Hudson/Tyson Foods in Noel, Mo., retiring in 2012. He had resided in Duenweg since 2014. He enjoyed reading, hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jeremy Robeson; and a brother, Charles Robeson.

Survivors include his two children, Sara Robeson and Ray Robeson-Bridges (Michael Bridges-Robeson), all of Springfield, Mo.; a granddaughter; and five sisters, Frances Myers of Springfield, Mo., Mary Ann Thurman of Carl Junction, Mo., Joyce Wilson of Seneca, Mo., Ethel Harrah of Alvarado, Texas, and Eva Martin of Goodman, Mo.

Funeral services were held graveside on Friday, Jan. 11,2019, at the New Bethel Cemetery in Anderson, with Bro. Bob Wilson officiating.

Ozark Funeral Home of Anderson was in charge of arrangements.

