McDonald County Youth Wrestling Results by Staff Reports | January 17, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

The Ozark Mountain Smackdown Trophy Tourney in Branson, Mo.

6U 55 pounds

Finnley O'Brien, first place (Champion)

8U 46 pounds

Prestin Legrand, third place

8U 58 pounds

Carson Misner, second place

8U 58 pounds

Christian Benhumea, first place (Champion)

8U 64 pounds

Jake O'Brien, first place (Champion)

8U 75 pounds

Christopher Ramirez, first place (Champion)

10U 80 pounds

Stevan Benhumea, first place (Champion)

10U 100 pounds

Alyssa Jackson, fourth place

12U 105 pounds

Gunner Cooper, fourth place

12U 115 pounds

JT Clemons, third place

12U 120 - 130 pounds

Trey Hardin, third place

14U 181-200 pounds

Samuel Murphy, first place (Champion)

