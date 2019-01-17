The Ozark Mountain Smackdown Trophy Tourney in Branson, Mo.
6U 55 pounds
Finnley O'Brien, first place (Champion)
8U 46 pounds
Prestin Legrand, third place
8U 58 pounds
Carson Misner, second place
8U 58 pounds
Christian Benhumea, first place (Champion)
8U 64 pounds
Jake O'Brien, first place (Champion)
8U 75 pounds
Christopher Ramirez, first place (Champion)
10U 80 pounds
Stevan Benhumea, first place (Champion)
10U 100 pounds
Alyssa Jackson, fourth place
12U 105 pounds
Gunner Cooper, fourth place
12U 115 pounds
JT Clemons, third place
12U 120 - 130 pounds
Trey Hardin, third place
14U 181-200 pounds
Samuel Murphy, first place (Champion)Sports on 01/17/2019
Print Headline: McDonald County Youth Wrestling Results