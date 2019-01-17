The McDonald County seventh- and eighth-grade boys' basketball teams both opened the 2019 season last week by winning their first three games of the year.

The eighth-graders claimed a 49-22 win over Mount Vernon on Jan. 11 at Anderson Middle School to run its record to 3-0.

The Mustangs were led by Weston Gordon and Dalton McClain with 11 points each and Jack Parnell with 10. Cross Dowd added seven points, followed by Sterling Woods and Jaxson Harrell with four each and Isaac Behm two.

McDonald County added a 31-27 win in the B game.

The Mustangs were led by Tucker Dill with 10 points, followed by Hunter Harris with six points, Harrell five, Behm four and Eli Jordan, Kurt Harris and Orlando Sebastian with two each.

The seventh grade picked up its third win against no losses with a 42-29 win over Mount Vernon on Jan. 11 at Pineville Junior High School.

Destyn Dowd scored 16 points, and Xavier Sosa had 10, to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Toby Moore with nine points, Sam Barton with five and Tucker Walters with two.

McDonald County made it a sweep with a 25-20 win in the B game.

Justus Nava scored six points to lead the Mustangs, followed by Huston Porter with five, Alex Jones, Jordan Scholz and Cooper Sprenkle with four each and Luke Jones with two.

Nevada

The eighth grade opened its season with a 50-28 win over Nevada on Jan. 7 at Anderson Middle School.

McDonald County built a 22-10 lead at halftime before stretching the margin to 41-19 after three quarters.

Cross Dowd led McDonald County with 20 points, followed by Woods with 10 points, Gordon eight, McClain seven and Behm five.

In the B game, Nevada claimed a 33-30 win.

McDonald County was led by Hunter Harris with 10 points. Sebastian added seven points, while Jordan had five and Leach and Behm had four each to round out the scoring for the Mustangs.

In the seventh-grade game at Pineville Junior High School, Destyn Dowd scored 17 points and Moore had 11 to lead McDonald County to a 38-35 win.

Rounding out the scoring for McDonald County were Rylan Armstrong with four points and Walters, Luke Jones and Devin Stone with two each.

Nevada outscored McDonald County, 10-2, in the fourth quarter for a 23-22 win in the B game.

McDonald County was led by Cory Tuttle with six points, followed by Sosa with four and Porter, Alex Jones, Scholz, Luke Jones and Stone with two each.

East Newton

Parnell scored 13 points to lead McDonald County to a 46-23 win over East Newton on Jan. 8 at Anderson Middle School.

McClain and Cross Dowd added eight points each, followed by Woods with seven, Hunter Harris five, Gordon three and Behm two.

East Newton claimed a 16-8 win in the B game.

McDonald County received four points from Hunter Harris, two from Jordan and one each from Dill and Hunter Leach.

Destyn Dowd scored 21 points to key the seventh grade to a 39-30 win.

Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Moore with eight points, Armstrong and Sosa with three each and Porter and Barton with two each.

McDonald County added a 44-13 win in the B game.

Scoring for McDonald County was as follows: Scholz 11, Luke Jones nine, Sosa eight, Tuttle and Kamal Jett five each and Stone and Sprenkle three each.

Sports on 01/17/2019