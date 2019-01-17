Illegal drug activity in town has dropped by 87 percent in the last year and a half, Goodman City Council members learned Tuesday night.

The city's police department launched a drug interdiction initiative (DII) on July 21, 2017, working to address 15 houses known for active drug sales. Through contacts and assistance from state officers, the initiative cracked down on activity that, at times, seemed rampant.

By the second quarter of 2018, the county put into place a person dedicated to reducing drug activity. With a county person in place, contacts hit a dead-end and dried up, but Goodman Officer Joe David continued working. From the initial 15 houses pinpointed, four high-profile houses remained on the list. Today, two of those houses are no longer active and two have dropped from a high-profile status to a medium-profile status, he said.

During that year and a half of work, those involved in the DII were able to reduce Goodman's drug activity by 87 percent, David reported.

Mayor Greg Richmond said the work was outstanding.

In other action, the council approved water and sewer rate increases, effective with the February bill.

Aldermen approved, on the second reading, three measures calling for a $1 increase in the first 1,000 gallons for residential water rates, commercial water rates and sewer rates.

Officials also discussed the possibility of rebuilding the community building that was destroyed in the April 2017 tornado. Not doing so could result in a loss of $2,248.24, the last insurance check the city is to receive. City officials have already received approximately $67,000 from the insurance company for the damage incurred. The insurance company has a stipulation for rebuilding in place, requiring city officials to rebuild the community building within two years of the date of loss, which is April 4. If it is not rebuilt, city officials would not receive the last insurance check of nearly $2,250.

Council members discussed possibly rebuilding the structure on a smaller scale, or using the money for street improvements and drainage. With the new elementary school under construction in town, the roads and drainage will have to be improved, officials said.

Council members agreed to research the construction company's blueprint and documents to see if contingencies will be made for improvements and if the school district or the city would have to pay for those.

Richmond said he will measure the concrete pad that remains and see if utilizing the existing pad is even feasible. Council members will revisit the issue at the next city council meeting.

Other future agenda items include discussing the possibility of seeing if the city can secure the Kansas City Southern Christmas Train to make a return visit this year. The train visited Goodman in 2017, drawing more than 1,600 visitors.

