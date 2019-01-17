Goodman's newly formed planning and zoning committee entertained information from a businessman who wants to have his property annexed into Goodman.

Steve Marion told members at the committee's first-ever meeting that he has two lots he would like annexed into Goodman and zoned for commercial purposes.

Part of the property at 912 State Highway 59 will be used for Ozark Health Clinic, which is 100 percent committed to the project, he said.

The property contains two lots, one of which is technically already within the city, and one lot which is not. However, both lots are included in the abstract, he added.

Committee members asked Marion various questions about the property and his proposed purposes. Marion said the property owner to the south has agreed to give him an easement. Committee members also discussed various sewer options.

To move forward, Marion will have to provide the committee with a written request for annexation, along with a legal description of the land.

From there, Goodman city officials are required to publish a legal notice before the next meeting. That meeting has been set for 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at city hall.

Planning and zoning committee members are expected to make a recommendation at that meeting. Another legal notice must be published in anticipation of the next city council meeting at which a hearing will take place.

That council meeting and public hearing are set for 7 p.m., March 5, at city hall.

