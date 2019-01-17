Nov. 7

• Commissioner David Holloway made a motion to issue a court order to Treasurer Joye Helm, to not renew Certificate of Deposit-3734 and to deposit the balance of the CD, $173,848.46, into County Revenue. This certificate of deposit has a maturity date of Nov. 25, 2018. Motion passed with unanimous vote.

• Jamey Weber met with the Commission to discuss Thief Hollow Road, east of Anderson. Weber stated the road had an inch or two of mud and was hazardous to anyone traveling the road. The Commission drove the entirety of Thief Hollow Road later in the afternoon. According to Commissioners, the road had no excess mud on it and ditches were being pulled by the county road department.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $90,067.80.

Nov. 14

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $31,475.13.

Nov. 26

• Commissioners discussed the purchase of property. Parcel #09-8.0-34-002-016-001.001 and parcel #09-8.0-34-002-12-014.000. Commissioner Holloway made a motion to purchase both properties for a total of $75,000. Presiding Commissioner Keith Lindquist seconded the motion. Commissioner John Bunch abstained from the vote. Motion passed. Also in attendance was Bill Lant.

Nov. 28

• Rex Tilton met with Commissioner to discuss the possibility of chip sealing Moss Church Road, west of Anderson. The Commission informed Mr. Tilton of the process of getting a county road chip sealed.

• Abe Paul met with commissioners regarding the right-of-way on Cedar Road, west of Indian Creek Bridge in Anderson.

• Commissioners met with Randy Burleson regarding the requirements and process of closing a county road.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $345,001.89.

Dec. 3

• Presiding Commissioner Lindquist attended a meeting of the Seneca Special Road District to discuss County Line Road in McDonald County. Commissioner Lindquist stated the west two miles of County Line Road were in disrepair and he did not feel the Seneca Road District was keeping the condition of the road to par.

• Commissioner Bunch stated he met with Jennifer Shotwell and Patty Overman, of the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council, and Robert Sherman, of McDonald County Litter Control, on Friday, Nov. 30. The meeting was training for Sherman as the new litter control supervisor.

• County officeholders met to discuss the business of the county. In attendance were the full Commission; Jennifer Weber, collector; Laura Pope, assessor; Bill Dobbs, prosecuting attorney; Jennifer Mikeska, circuit clerk; Joye Helm, treasurer; Kimberly Bell, county clerk; and presiding commissioner-elect, Bill Lant.

• Presiding commissioner Lindquist made a motion to issue a court order to Treasurer Joye Helm to open a new fund - Courthouse Annex Development. All revenue collected from the Courthouse Annex, 502 Main Street and 504 Main Street in Pineville, will be deposited into the Courthouse Annex Development Fund. Motion passed unanimously.

• The Commission traveled to Newton County Courthouse to meet with the Newton County Commission to discuss the conditions of County Line Road in McDonald County.

Dec. 5

• The Commission met with Terry Welch and Matt Stander, of Tri-State Truck Center. Mr. Welch discussed a special program Tri-State Truck Center has for Road and Bridge equipment.

Dec. 10

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $73,826.

Dec. 12

• Randy Burleson met with the Commission to discussing closing Ridge Road. Commissioners told Burleson that Ridge Road could not be closed without the proper procedure for closing a county road due to Ridge Road being a through road.

• Tim Hernandez spoke to the Commission about Duncan Lane, south of Jane. Hernandez requested the road be maintained by the County a couple times per year or on an as-needed basis. The Commission stated they would take a look at the road and get back with Hernandez.

• The Commission drove Duncan Lane at the request of Hernandez.

