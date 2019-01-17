American Legion Benefit Dinner

Pineville/Jane American Legion Post 392 will be serving its third Friday Benefit Dinner at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18. The dinner will be prepared by the Ladies Auxiliary and feature meatloaf, potatoes, vegetable, salad, rolls, dessert and drinks. A donation of $7 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger is requested. All are welcome and carry-outs are available. The Legion building is located on Jesse James Road next to the Cornerstone Bank in Pineville.

Senior Center Activities

The McDonald County Senior Center, 624 Johnson Drive, Noel, serves lunch five days a week, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All seniors are welcome.

Every Friday morning it provides crochet classes from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

There is a potluck dinner and band beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. Music is by The Tar Top Travelers.

Please contact Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511 for more information.

