This booking report indicates that the persons listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Dec. 30

Seth Lee Guinn, 23, Pineville, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Danielle Leann Hines, 24, Anderson, domestic assault

Dec. 31

David William Anderson, 50, Fairland, Okla., out-of-state fugitive

Kathy Lynn Briggs, 22, Kansas City, Kan., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and burglary

Aamir Omar Hassan, 34, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI - alcohol, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width

Jan. 1

Tony Kurt Ziegenfuss, 49, Goodman, probation violation

Christina Marie Willis, 40, Noel, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Jan. 2

Bobby Joe Durossette Jr., 47, no address given, DWI - alcohol

Jan. 3

Joshua Luke Carr, 21, Lanagan, out-of-state fugitive

Kristian Moore, 29, Neosho, theft/stealing

Mary Jo Parrot, 31, Rocky Comfort, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and failure to register motor vehicle/trailer

Jan. 4

Crystal Ann Burchett, 38, Pineville, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident and DWI - alcohol

Janie Lee Clark, 33, Southwest City, property damage

Christine Henderson, 52, Anderson, forgery

Dwayne Jerry, 20, Noel, domestic assault

Clayton Miller, 48, Southwest City, sexual misconduct

Dalton Tyler Thomas, 22, Bentonville, Ark., theft/stealing

Jan. 5

Gary Allan Cook, 48, Noel, violation of order of protection for adult

Kimberly Ann McCool, 49, Bella Vista, Ark., theft/stealing

Bryan Austin Talley, 18, Grove, Okla., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, exceeded posted speed limit, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer

