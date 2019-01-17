This booking report indicates that the persons listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Dec. 30
Seth Lee Guinn, 23, Pineville, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Danielle Leann Hines, 24, Anderson, domestic assault
Dec. 31
David William Anderson, 50, Fairland, Okla., out-of-state fugitive
Kathy Lynn Briggs, 22, Kansas City, Kan., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and burglary
Aamir Omar Hassan, 34, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI - alcohol, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width
Jan. 1
Tony Kurt Ziegenfuss, 49, Goodman, probation violation
Christina Marie Willis, 40, Noel, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Jan. 2
Bobby Joe Durossette Jr., 47, no address given, DWI - alcohol
Jan. 3
Joshua Luke Carr, 21, Lanagan, out-of-state fugitive
Kristian Moore, 29, Neosho, theft/stealing
Mary Jo Parrot, 31, Rocky Comfort, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and failure to register motor vehicle/trailer
Jan. 4
Crystal Ann Burchett, 38, Pineville, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner - involving an accident and DWI - alcohol
Janie Lee Clark, 33, Southwest City, property damage
Christine Henderson, 52, Anderson, forgery
Dwayne Jerry, 20, Noel, domestic assault
Clayton Miller, 48, Southwest City, sexual misconduct
Dalton Tyler Thomas, 22, Bentonville, Ark., theft/stealing
Jan. 5
Gary Allan Cook, 48, Noel, violation of order of protection for adult
Kimberly Ann McCool, 49, Bella Vista, Ark., theft/stealing
Bryan Austin Talley, 18, Grove, Okla., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, exceeded posted speed limit, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailerGeneral News on 01/17/2019
Print Headline: Booking Report