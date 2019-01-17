MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Anderson Police Department's newest addition, Samson, is shown with his handler, Officer David Willet, at the city council meeting Tuesday. Willet and Samson are starting their second week of training in narcotics detection and tracking.

On Tuesday evening, members of the Anderson City Council were introduced to the police department's newest deputy in-training, an 18-month-old German Shepherd named Samson.

Samson belongs to Anderson officer David Willet and both are two weeks into training for narcotics detection and tracking. Willet reported that Samson is responding to marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine at this time.

Patriot K-9 Training out of Joplin, Mo., is overseeing training and has offered the city a 50 percent discount on services. Police Chief Seth Daniels noted a generous donation will cover the cost of training, but there will be additional costs involved in specializing a vehicle to accommodate a K-9.

Daniels went on to explain that local businesses will be able to sponsor funding for the K-9 team and receive a paw print patch to show their support.

"I'm down for the dog," said Alderman David Roark, excitedly. He added that Daniels will need to put a policy in place outlining compensation for Willet's time spent caring for Samson off-the-clock.

The council unanimously voiced concern for the addition of a K-9 unit.

Ken Schutten with the Anderson Betterment Club addressed the council regarding the club's goals for the coming year. He said the club is still in the process of securing land for a BMX/skateboarding park in town and designing a travel brochure for Anderson. ABC members would also like to construct a pavilion with picnic tables at City Hall Park, add equipment to Second Street Park and replace the fencing at the baseball fields.

Departmental Reports

Mayor John Sellers informed the council that bid notices for construction of a water tower base and disassembly and reassembly of the water tower will be published soon.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott reported 558 calls for service in 2018. He said he is in the process of acquiring bids for new air packs. The council authorized the purchase of new air packs under $14,000.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker reported locating and repairing a 5-6 million gallon "non-surfacing leak" by the high school. He also reported rewiring the lift station.

Shoemaker relayed a message to the council from a city employee. He said the employee offered $1,000 for an old, out-of-use Army Surplus propane generator. Mayor Sellers said any money made off of the equipment would be a profit and the council voted to sell the generator for $1,000.

In other business, the council:

• Voted to appoint Dwayne and Janice Bearbower to represent Anderson at the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council's Transportation Advisory Committee at quarterly meetings;

• Voted to board up a broken window of a former appliance store on Main Street, due to safety concerns;

• Voted to pay $2,000 from Operation and Maintenance to General Fund to repay an internal loan; and

• Voted to pay $5,000 towards the city's line-of-credit with Arvest.

