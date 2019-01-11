Dec. 23

Matyas Antonio, 45, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol

Jason Lee Depriest, 40, Goodman, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, driving while revoked/suspended, distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute/manufacture/produce a controlled substance and trafficking in drugs/attempt to traffic

Dec. 24

Francisco Javier Aparizio, 50, Southwest City, possession or control of illegally obtained wildlife and obstructing police

Castillo Ortiz Clodoveo, 56, Southwest City, possession or control of illegally obtained wildlife, exceeded posted speed limit and operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Dec. 25

Nelson Romeo Espada-Solis, 26, Noel, trafficking drugs

Gregory Scott Moffatt, 48, no address given, operated motor vehicle of another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility

Lester Leroy Smith, as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, driving while revoked/suspended and DWI -- alcohol

Dec. 27

Curtis Lee Daniels, 51, Pineville, nonsupport

Oliver Benjamin Darra, 24, Neosho, exceeded posted speed limit, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, driving while revoked/suspended, theft/stealing and domestic assault

Ridson Olsen Darra, 29, Anderson, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width

Cory Wayne Foster, 29, Neosho, domestic assault

Regina Faye Kissel, 53, Joplin, burglary

Dec. 29

Keeton Javier Jones, 17, Colcord, Okla., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Jacob Ned Morrison, 36, Goodman, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Donald Ray Mouse Jr., 18, Eufala, Okla., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine

