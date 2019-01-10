The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, approved a bid for an LED sign to replace the old welcome sign near the stoplight.

Aldermen had discussed the topic of an LED sign at their December meeting. Mayor Gregg Sweeten said the sign could be used for advertising when the town has movies, when there is a burn ban or a rabies clinic, the time and temperature, etc. He presented three bids. The first, from Mega, was a 4-foot, 5-inch, by 7-foot, 7-inch, 10-millimeter pixel sign for $14,595. The second bid, from Sign Design, was a 4-foot, 5-inch, by 7-foot, 3-inch, 16-millimeter pixel sign for $16,988. The third, from Focus, was a 4-foot, 1-inch, by 7-foot, 10-inch, 11-millimeter pixel sign for $15,165.

Sweeten said the smaller the number of millimeter pixel, the higher the resolution, because the pixels are closer together. Alderman Scott Dennis noted the highest resolution sign was also the lowest bid. Aldermen approved the lowest bid.

Before the meeting started, a public hearing was held regarding the construction of a new walking trail. Sweeten said the city is applying for a grant for a trail from Eighth Street to Business 71 on Jesse James Road. It will be on the east side of the road. The Harry S. Truman Foundation is writing the 80/20 matching grant, Sweeten said. Lighting is part of the grant. Sweeten asked if there were any comments from the public, and one woman said she has seen kids in the road on Jesse James Road and it scares her. Sweeten asked her to write a letter because it could help with the grant.

The Christmas light contest winners were announced and prizes awarded. In second place was Angela Cawood and Randal Pate. In first place was David and Tonya Gross, who donated their winnings to the fire department. In the business category, the Pineville License Office won the traveling trophy.

Angela Cawood asked the board about getting a street light on Frances Street. She said it gets really dark there at night. Sweeten said all he would have to do is submit a form to the electric company. Cawood also said the city needs a sidewalk on St. John's Street. Lots of kids go up and down the street and it is very dangerous, she said. Sweeten said he would definitely look into that.

Sweeten reported that the garage door maintenance company the city hired came, and three overhead doors needed springs replaced at a cost of about $700. The broken springs could have been dangerous, he said.

In other business, the board approved payment of bills in the amount of $96,351, which included paying various insurance bills.

General News on 01/10/2019