Goodman residents could see an increase in water and sewer rates if aldermen approve measures at the Jan. 15 city council meeting.

Aldermen approved, on the first reading, three measures calling for a $1 increase in the first 1,000 gallons for residential water rates, commercial water rates and sewer rates. Aldermen met on Jan. 2, a meeting postponed by one day for the New Year's holiday.

Council members will consider Bill No. 2019-486, Bill No. 2019-487 and Bill No. 2019-488 again at a city council meeting later in the month. Should those measures be approved on the second reading, increases will go into effect for the February bills.

Officials are also considering if they should rebuild the community building that was destroyed in the April 2017 tornado. Not doing so could result in a loss of $2,248.24, the last insurance check the city is poised to receive. Clerk Karla McNorton reported that city officials have already received a sum of money from the insurance company for the damage incurred. The insurance company has a stipulation for rebuilding in place, requiring city officials to rebuild the community building within two years of the date of loss, which is April 4. If it is not, city officials would not receive the last insurance check of nearly $2,250.

Goodman Mayor Greg Richmond said the building was originally constructed by the Betterment Club about 15 years ago but was in a state of disrepair when the tornado destroyed what remained.

"The building had fallen on hard times. Then, the tornado took the rest of it," Richmond said.

Richmond said he felt the council should consider all options for the insurance money received so far, an approximate $67,000 sum. He said he wasn't sure if utilizing the insurance money should be earmarked for a new community building. Rebuilding would mean utilizing a jackhammer to bust up the concrete, moving the plumbing and more.

"It would mean changing the footprint of the whole thing," he said.

With the new elementary school under construction in town, Richmond said the money could be dedicated to improving roads by the school. Increased bus and car traffic will merit improved road conditions.

"It could be used for something else the council sees fit," Richmond said. "We need to look at the best way to use the money."

Richmond said Betterment Club members may want to provide input on the issue. The topic has been placed on the agenda for the Feb. 5 meeting.

General News on 01/10/2019