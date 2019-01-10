Olive Faye Horton

Jan. 4, 2019

Olivia Faye Horton, infant daughter of Matthew and Sabrie Horton, was born and died Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo.

She is survived by her parents, Matthew and Sabrie Horton of Rocky Comfort, Mo.; paternal grandparents, Leon and Madeline Horton of Rocky Comfort; and maternal grandparents, John and Michele VanCleve of Cassville, Mo.

Graveside funeral services were held Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Union Cemetery, with Gary Cook officiating.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Dr. Carol Littrell Luhn

Feb. 6, 1925

Dec. 29, 2018

Carol Littrell Luhn (Ost ), 93, of Pineville, Mo., died Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born Feb. 6, 1925, in St. Louis, Mo., to Carl and Ruth (Bainum) Schoen. She lived her early years in Ft. Scott, Kan., before moving to Coffeyville, Kan. During WWII, she joined the Civil Air Patrol and learned to fly. She graduated from the University of Arkansas and married Nolan Luhn in Coffeyville. After moving to Fayetteville, Ark., she began building a private practice as a psychologist. In 1972, she married Dr. Mark D. Ost, and they retired to Pineville in 2005.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Dr. Mark Dean Ost; her parents, Carl Schoen, Ruth and Warren Littrell; sister, Melissa Ann Littrell; and two stepsons, Christopher and Daniel Ost.

Survivors include her two children, David Luhn (Kathy) and Christina Luhn; stepchildren, Emily (Ost) Akers (Jared), Kevin Ost (Connie), Lisa (Ost) Lasker, Jeff Ost (Ranae); and 15 grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo. Interment was Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at the Fairview Cemetery in Coffeyville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to CROW -- Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife on Sanibel Island, Fla.; Crowder College Foundation; Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson.

Ronald Edward Mace

April 2, 1942

Dec. 25, 2018

Ronald Edward Mace Sr., 76, of Adair, Okla., died Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at the Windridge Nursing Home in Miami, Okla.

He was born April 2, 1942, in Kansas City, Kan., to Raymond and Geneva Elizabeth (Brown) Mace. He grew up in the Sulphur Springs area and went to work for the Sulphur Springs Police Department and Fire Department. He later settled in Adair. He attended the Spavinaw Hills House of Worship. He enjoyed fishing and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Ronnie Mace; and a sister, Patricia Hamilton.

Survivors include the mothers of his children, Mary Thomas and Pauline Johnson; his children, Mary Beth Sheridan of Grove, Okla., Rocky Lee Legates of Foyil, Okla., Roy Mace of Goodman, Mo., Ray Mace of Goodman, Martha Jane Mace/Gwen Carr of Jonesboro, Ark., Mike Mace of Foyil, Michelle Comiford of Tahlequah, Okla., Mark Mace of Eufaula, Okla., Ruth Andrews of Afton, Okla., Joseph Jesse Mace of Langley, Okla.; a brother, Gary Pugh; a sister, Sharon Mathews; and 39 grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with the Rev. Gary Pugh officiating. Burial followed at the New Bethel Cemetery in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Roy James McCool

April 18, 1931

Dec. 31, 2018

Roy James "R.J." McCool, 87, formerly of Noel, Mo., died Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark.

He was born April 18, 1931, in Mountain, Mo., to Ben T. and Cynthia (Blevins) McCool. On April 5, 1950, in Bentonville, Ark., he married Maggie Nims. He enjoyed fishing and traveling. He worked at the Empire Gas Company for 28 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Maggie; his parents; five sisters, Ramona, Roxie, Dixie, Mildred and Ethel; and two brothers, Rufus and Forest

Survivors include his children, Roy James McCool Jr. of Pierce City, Mo., Benjamin Alan McCool (Marsha) of Jerome, Idaho, Larry Dean McCool (Lisa) of Tulsa, Okla., Shelley Gilgen (Jody) of Southwest City, Mo., Pamela Gail Morrison of Bella Vista, Ark.; and 13 grandchildren.

Memorial services are pending.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Noel, Mo.

