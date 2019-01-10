Noel City Council members are trying to decide if they will place a measure on the April ballot.

With the ballot placement deadline fast approaching, Noel Mayor Lewis Davis asked council members on Tuesday night if they are interested in pursuing a property tax increase again.

A previous attempt for such failed. Alderwoman Ally Peck said she feels pursuing the issue again isn't practical.

"The people have spoken. I feel like it's a waste of time," she said.

Alderwoman Faye Davis said the measure only failed by three votes last time.

Peck said she had other ideas that hadn't been finalized, that could be considered. Other aldermen expressed their interest in moving forward with some type of measure. Alderman Willam Rose suggested the council meet for a working session to brainstorm ideas.

The council agreed to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at city hall, to discuss the issue.

In other business, the city is still trying to recoup money for the Scout Mountain repair project. Scout Mountain was damaged by flood waters and the road was washed out approximately a year and a half ago. Repairs have been made and the Federal Emergency Management Agency sent a check for reimbursement to the city by way of SEMA, the state's agency, Davis said.

Noel officials have run into some snags with having the check sent their way, however. The state official for whom they've left messages has said some paperwork is missing and is difficult to pin down. Davis said he has spoken with incoming state representative Dirk Deaton, who plans to find out who to contact to get the ball rolling.

Other business included discussion about completing the cleanup of the former recycling center. Davis said he plans to start preparing the paperwork for the transfer to Bernice Sanitation, which purchased the facility.

During staff reports:

• Noel Fire Chief Brandon Barrett said crews responded to 28 calls last month, totaling 205 working hours. Calls included some structure fires, 13 motor vehicle accidents and six medical. The city council approved his request to send four firefighters to Columbia for firefighting school at a cost of $195 per person. Barrett also said five firefighters had participated in a month-long firefighting class in Pineville.

• Noel Marshal Paul Gardner said staff members responded to 151 calls last month, including four wrecks in four days.

