Name: Garrett Spears

Hometown: Pineville

Class: Junior King Attendant

Parents: Paul Spears

Favorite Restaurant: Raising Canes

Favorite Place to Hang Out: With my friends

Favorite Movie: The Shawshank Redemption

Favorite Actress or Actor: Morgan Freeman

Favorite Song: Ghost Town

Favorite Singer or Group: Kanye West

Clubs and Organizations: Cross country, track

Message to the Mustangs: "Good luck, play hard."

Name: Taylor Tyson

Hometown: Anderson

Class: Junior Queen Attendant

Parents: Alesha and Rod Tyson

Favorite Restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Favorite Place to Hang Out: Mrs. Kay's and Mr. Culver's office

Favorite Movie: The Greatest Showman

Favorite Actress or Actor: Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite Song: A Million Dreams

Favorite Singer or Group: Selena Gomez

Clubs and Organizations: MC Pom, drama, FFA, National Honor Society, Science National Honors Society

Message to the Mustangs: "Play hard and don't have any regrets. Always remember that you have a whole crowd cheering you on! Good luck!"

Name: Ireal Marcos

Hometown: Anderson

Class: Sophomore King Attendant

Parents: Griselda Marcos and Juan Reyes

Favorite Food: Hot wings

Favorite Movie: Night School

Favorite Actress or Actor: Kevin Hart

Favorite Song: Any rap music

Favorite Singer or Group: Drake

Message to the Mustangs: "Get better every day."

Name: Erin Cooper

Hometown: Pineville

Class: Sophomore Queen Attendant

Parents: Ben and Diane Cooper

Favorite Restaurant: Raising Canes

Favorite Place to Hang Out: Sonic

Favorite TV Show: The Good Doctor

Favorite Actress or Actor: Freddie Highmore

Favorite Song: Saturday Night

Favorite Singer or Group: Russ

Clubs and Organizations: Volleyball, boys' basketball manager, track, NHS

Message to the Mustangs: "Play with passion and work for that win tonight! Good luck!"

Name: Matthew Mora

Hometown: Anderson

Class: Freshman King Attendant

Parents: Monica and Rigoberto Mora

Favorite Restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Favorite Place to Hang Out: My house

Favorite Movie: Purge

Favorite Actress or Actor: Jim Carrey

Favorite Song: First Day Out by Tee Grizzley

Favorite Singer or Group: Maroon 5

Clubs and Organizations: FFA, basketball, baseball

Message to the Mustangs: "Leave it all on the court and beat the Indians."

Name: Kirklyn Kasischke

Hometown: Anderson

Class: Freshman Queen Attendant

Parents: Leslie and Kotter Kasischke

Favorite Restaurant: Sushi House

Favorite Place to Hang Out: My house

Favorite Movie: Moana

Favorite Actress or Actor: Emma Watson

Favorite Song: Speechless by Dan and Shay

Favorite Singer or Group: Old Dominion

Clubs and Organizations: Volleyball, basketball manager, MC Pom

Message to the Mustangs: "Play tonight like we all know you can."

