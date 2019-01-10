Name: Garrett Spears
Hometown: Pineville
Class: Junior King Attendant
Parents: Paul Spears
Favorite Restaurant: Raising Canes
Favorite Place to Hang Out: With my friends
Favorite Movie: The Shawshank Redemption
Favorite Actress or Actor: Morgan Freeman
Favorite Song: Ghost Town
Favorite Singer or Group: Kanye West
Clubs and Organizations: Cross country, track
Message to the Mustangs: "Good luck, play hard."
Name: Taylor Tyson
Hometown: Anderson
Class: Junior Queen Attendant
Parents: Alesha and Rod Tyson
Favorite Restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
Favorite Place to Hang Out: Mrs. Kay's and Mr. Culver's office
Favorite Movie: The Greatest Showman
Favorite Actress or Actor: Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite Song: A Million Dreams
Favorite Singer or Group: Selena Gomez
Clubs and Organizations: MC Pom, drama, FFA, National Honor Society, Science National Honors Society
Message to the Mustangs: "Play hard and don't have any regrets. Always remember that you have a whole crowd cheering you on! Good luck!"
Name: Ireal Marcos
Hometown: Anderson
Class: Sophomore King Attendant
Parents: Griselda Marcos and Juan Reyes
Favorite Food: Hot wings
Favorite Movie: Night School
Favorite Actress or Actor: Kevin Hart
Favorite Song: Any rap music
Favorite Singer or Group: Drake
Message to the Mustangs: "Get better every day."
Name: Erin Cooper
Hometown: Pineville
Class: Sophomore Queen Attendant
Parents: Ben and Diane Cooper
Favorite Restaurant: Raising Canes
Favorite Place to Hang Out: Sonic
Favorite TV Show: The Good Doctor
Favorite Actress or Actor: Freddie Highmore
Favorite Song: Saturday Night
Favorite Singer or Group: Russ
Clubs and Organizations: Volleyball, boys' basketball manager, track, NHS
Message to the Mustangs: "Play with passion and work for that win tonight! Good luck!"
Name: Matthew Mora
Hometown: Anderson
Class: Freshman King Attendant
Parents: Monica and Rigoberto Mora
Favorite Restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
Favorite Place to Hang Out: My house
Favorite Movie: Purge
Favorite Actress or Actor: Jim Carrey
Favorite Song: First Day Out by Tee Grizzley
Favorite Singer or Group: Maroon 5
Clubs and Organizations: FFA, basketball, baseball
Message to the Mustangs: "Leave it all on the court and beat the Indians."
Name: Kirklyn Kasischke
Hometown: Anderson
Class: Freshman Queen Attendant
Parents: Leslie and Kotter Kasischke
Favorite Restaurant: Sushi House
Favorite Place to Hang Out: My house
Favorite Movie: Moana
Favorite Actress or Actor: Emma Watson
Favorite Song: Speechless by Dan and Shay
Favorite Singer or Group: Old Dominion
Clubs and Organizations: Volleyball, basketball manager, MC Pom
Message to the Mustangs: "Play tonight like we all know you can."Sports on 01/10/2019
Print Headline: MCHS Students Vie For Homecoming Court