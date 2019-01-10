Courtesy photo The Cartwright family enjoys meeting Santa at a recent "Book and A Bear" event at the McDonald County Library in Pineville. Noah, Barrett, Adalyn, Abigail and baby Chasidi Cartwright grinned for the camera at the December event that catapulted the library into uncharted waters of success. The Pineville and Southwest City library events drew 450 visitors, including 300 children. Youngsters had the opportunity to enjoy games, snacks and stories, have their photo taken with Santa and receive a free book and a bear. Three hundred books and bears were distributed.

Whether you are wanting to spark your brain activity this winter or take part in some enlightening book discussion, the McDonald County Library has several activities planned for all ages, and all events are free and open to the public.

It's important for library personnel to offer activities for McDonald County neighbors all year, but especially in the winter months, said Library Director Amy Wallain.

"The library wants to be a hub for the community," Wallain said. "These activities provide a great way to get out of the house, come to someplace that's warm and meet with friends. While you're here, we have books, DVDs, magazines and, of course, our online sources. It's one more way to connect."

For those who want to improve their vocabulary and have fun, Scrabble at the Library is offered every Wednesday during January. Those who gather to play Scrabble with fellow adults can beat the cold winter temperatures by making friends and finding those winning words.

Scrabble at the Library takes place at 10 a.m. every Wednesday at the Pineville library location.

Neighbors interested in good conversation and coffee are encouraged to check out "Books-A-Latte." The book discussion group meets monthly at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday at the Pineville location.

Discussion books include:

• "Animal, Vegetable, Miracle," by Barbara Kingsolver, on Jan. 19;

• "Child of the River," by Irma Joubert, on Feb. 16; and

• "The Boys in the Boat," by Daniel James Brown, on March 16.

Books are available at the library prior to each month's meeting for reading and review.

In addition to jump-starting conversation and exchanging ideas, library staff members are dedicated to helping spark creativity for younger patrons as well.

Library staff members are bringing back a children's creative art program, after receiving several requests to do so.

During the 4 p.m. class, children will learn about art technique and skill, courtesy of a certified art instructor, and complete a project to take home. Space is limited and registration is required. The next two classes will take place on Jan. 22 at the Pineville location and on Feb. 12 at the Southwest City location.

To register, call the library at 417-223-4489 or 417-762-7323.

For inventors and their inventions, a special Monday event each month brings home school families together to explore ways to spark building, creating and practicing their library skills.

The group meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month. The next meeting will take place on Feb. 4 at the library in Pineville.

Library officials plan to continue building on momentum from the recent "Book and a Bear" event, that catapulted the library into uncharted waters of success.

Wallain hopes that the library can host the event again in 2019, expanding the effort to include the Noel library location as well.

The "Book and a Bear" event drew record crowds at the Pineville and Southwest City library locations. The Dec. 4 event in Pineville attracted approximately 300 visitors, including 200 children. The library teamed up with Parents As Teachers-McDonald County Schools and many community sponsors for the event, Wallain said. Each child received a book and a bear. The McDonald County Telephone Company provided sponsorship of the bears, she said.

Children had the opportunity to enjoy games, snacks and stories and have their photos taken with Santa. The community effort included assistance by Tracy Owen Photography, Head Start, Early Head Start, Angie Smith, FNP, OCH Clinics; OPAA!, McDonald County R-1 Nurses and the McDonald County Health Department.

In Southwest City, the event drew a great crowd, though the activity was postponed a week due to the weather. The event was initially planned for Dec. 8, on the day of the Christmas parade, but both events were postponed until Dec. 15.

Postponing the event did not seem to deter those who attended, and library officials were pleased that 150 people turned out for the Southwest City event.

Wallain hopes to make the event an annual activity, possibly expanding to the Noel location. More help and sponsors will be needed, she said. With generous sponsors who have already stepped forward, Wallain believes hosting the event is a definite possibility.

