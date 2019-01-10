The McDonald County Library in Pineville is now open on Friday mornings as a way to better serve patrons.

Library director Amy Wallain said new hours are now effective. The library has extended hours on Friday mornings, now opening at 9 a.m.

"We were able to find room in the budget," Wallain said. "We're excited to be able to add those hours."

The change was prompted as the library board and Wallain explored additional ways to serve the community.

In past years, when budget cuts were made, Friday morning hours of operation were eliminated. The library opened at 1 p.m. on Fridays.

Wallain, however, still came in at 9 to work behind the scenes. As she worked in the quiet building, library patrons would come to the door, thinking it might be open.

The disappointing looks on their faces, when realizing the library doors were locked, prompted Wallain and the board to see if funds could be found in the budget to pay for morning hours of operation.

Library hours are now 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

General News on 01/10/2019