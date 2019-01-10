Name: Samantha Frazier

Hometown: Jane

Class: Senior Queen Candidate

Parents: Angela and Steven Frazier

Favorite Restaurant: Arby's wait... KFC, wait...

Favorite Place to Hang Out: Home!

Favorite Movie: Baby Mama

Favorite Actress or Actor: Amy Poehler

Favorite Song: Yeah! by Usher

Favorite Singer or Group: Coldplay

Clubs and Organizations: Lady Mustang basketball

Message to the Mustangs: "Always work hard; soak in the moment; and enjoy the game and the people you share it with."

Sports on 01/10/2019