Samantha Frazier
Name: Samantha Frazier
Hometown: Jane
Class: Senior Queen Candidate
Parents: Angela and Steven Frazier
Favorite Restaurant: Arby's wait... KFC, wait...
Favorite Place to Hang Out: Home!
Favorite Movie: Baby Mama
Favorite Actress or Actor: Amy Poehler
Favorite Song: Yeah! by Usher
Favorite Singer or Group: Coldplay
Clubs and Organizations: Lady Mustang basketball
Message to the Mustangs: "Always work hard; soak in the moment; and enjoy the game and the people you share it with."
