The Goodman Area Fire Protection District is seeking board members to serve the community. Four seats are available in an upcoming election this spring, and the candidate filing date closes at 5 p.m. Jan. 15.

Petitions for nomination are available at Goodman Fire Department, located at 108 East Russell, Goodman. Candidates may obtain or return paperwork from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 11 and 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 15.

Paperwork should be completed, notarized and returned, said Fire Chief Keith Estes.

Positions include two two-year terms, a four-year term and a six-year term.

The election will be held in April.

Estes said the election is normally held every two years, with one to two seats available. That way, members are rotated on and off the board to provide a base of members familiar with the business at hand.

Each term is normally a six-year term on the five-member board. However, all the positions up for election this time involve people who have been appointed to that seat. Those people now have to seek re-election to fulfill the rest of their term, Estes said.

Fire personnel have been working hard to make inroads on service. In August, fire crews finished the Splitlog Fire Station, just west of Goodman. With the building finished, crews equipped the station with a fire engine and brush truck. Gravel has been spread for the driveway and the building has heat, Estes said.

Fire crews have responded three to four times from that station since August, Estes said.

Fire crews also moved into the new station on Russell Street in mid-2018. Goodman crews operate from the new fire station on Russell Street in Goodman, Splitlog and the fire station on Sorrel Road.

