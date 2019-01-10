Extenstion Office

University of Missouri

PINEVILLE -- Election of University of Missouri Extension council members for McDonald County will be held Monday through Friday, Jan. 21 through Jan. 25.

Become involved in continuing education programs offered through the University of Missouri Extension. Begin by voting in the annual council member election. Any registered voter in McDonald County can vote in this election.

You can vote for council nominees from your district at the website, extension.missouri.edu/mcdonald, in person at the McDonald County Extension Office located at 306 Harmon Street in Pineville, during business times of Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., or you may request a ballot by mail.

