Division I

The following cases were filed:

Michael L. Shadden vs. Melinda L. Shadden. Dissolution.

Thoams D. Hottinger vs. Carla M. Hottinger. Dissolution.

Brittany N. Gobble vs. Justin E. Moore. Dissolution.

Brenton Robinson vs. Katelyn D. Robinson. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Alisha Murray et al. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Terry R. Devore. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Bobbie Bateman. Suit on account.

Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Robert K. Testerman. Breach of contract.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Christopher Thomas. Suit on account.

Freeman Surgical Center, LLC vs. Robbie C. Emery. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Michael Price. Suit on account.

Synchrony Bank vs. Amanda Stockton. Contract/account (bulk).

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Sheila Cornell. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Shawn Obanion. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Sean Hunt. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Stuart Jeffers. Suit on account.

America's Car-Mart Inc. vs. Clyde Pickle. Breach of contract.

Freeman Health System vs. Shannon Wright et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Keith M. Titus. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Bradley Johns. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Cornellia Bradford. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Amber Martin. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Nancy Loper. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

John Wayne Sooter. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Hunter Sanny. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally.

Isaiah A. Roof. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally.

Walker Natalini. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tyler D. Long. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Douglas Gene Henry Jr. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Ruben Zapata. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ashley J. Delzell. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Scott M. Harris. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Dylan M. Kohel. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tony Ziegenfuss. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Sondra Marie Horner. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Rusty Demoss. Trespassing.

Jerrell Edwards. Trespassing.

Joseph M. Cartwright. Domestic assault.

Felonies:

Robert Jackson. Assault and tampering with motor vehicle.

Devon Wolfe. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Christopher L. Terrill. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Keenan P. Page. Theft/stealing.

Jason C. Russell. Driving while revoked/suspended and resisting/interfering with arrest by fleeing.

Ramon Alvarez. DWI -- physical injury and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident.

Taiosiky Masauo. Assault.

Anthony W. Tiger. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Beverly G. Tiger. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Milo C. S. Crabtree. Assault.

Christopher S. Boudreau. Domestic assault.

Melinda E. Lewis. Theft/stealing -- controlled substance/meth manufacturing material.

The following cases were heard:

Owen Gibson et al vs. Jamie Bradshaw et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Personal Finance Company, LLC vs. Alexander Burden. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Liwy Diras et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

JHPDE Finance 1, LLC vs. Tony N. Franklin. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Jason Hawkins. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $121.

Nickolas A. McKee. Assault. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

Anthony S. Weeley. Burglary. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Fine Collection Center

Dillon Aubrey. Failed to wear orange-colored clothing during deer season. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Collyn Barton. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

Myranda Baxter. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

Tiffany Brabant. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $30.50.

Jennifer Figone. Exceeded posted speed limit and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $55.50.

Kameron Fruchtl. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $55.50.

Jacqueline Herrera. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Andrew Holt. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

Savannah Keegan. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $55.50.

Mark Petty. Operated motor carrier vehicle with unsafe/improper frame/suspension/axle/wheel/rim and or steering system. Guilty plea. Fine of $130.50.

Brittany Shappell. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $55.50.

Kyle White. Failed to wear orange-colored clothing during deer season. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

General News on 01/10/2019