B2B Community Meeting

The Thursday, Jan. 10, meeting of the McDonald County Back to Basics Community Group will begin with a potluck at 6:30 p.m. and a meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. A change in entertainment is a presentation by the Schlessman family with a sneak peek at Snake County Stories. The new speaker will be Libby Bond, who will share tips on raising chickens.

Betterment Club Meeting

What a better way to kick off 2019 than joining the Anderson Betterment Club for lunch at noon, Thursday, Jan. 10,at the Old 71 Community Room in Anderson (next door to Tatum Motors). The plan is to take a look at the calendar to see what the club can plan to make Anderson a better place to live, work and play in 2019. Bring your ideas and suggestions ... and friends. The addition of new faces would be a wonderful way to help improve the Anderson community this new year. Everyone is welcome.

Stella Senior Center Dinner And Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday evening, Jan. 11. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a potluck supper. At 7 p.m.,dance to the music of The Timberline Country Band. There is a $4 cover charge when the dance begins. Refreshments are available all evening. Bring a dish to share and head to Stella for a good old country good time! Call 417-628-3314 for more information.

Bella Vista Women's Chorus

The Bella Vista Women's Chorus invites singers from the tri-county area to join the group. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Directed by Larry Zehring, the group performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs and events. Rehearsals are held at 12:45 p.m. Mondays in the music room of the Bella Vista First United Methodist Church. For more information, call 479-715-6154 or view its website at www.WomensChorusBV.com.

Amateur Radio Club

The Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club holds monthly meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista, Ark. For anyone interested in acquiring an amateur radio license, the club also administers FCC exams at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. All meetings and exams are held at Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. (Arkansas Highway 279), in Bella Vista. More information on amateur radio and the BVRC is available at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org.

