Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press McDonald County Emergency Management Agency director Gregg Sweeten monitors weather conditions, in addition to reviewing information from the National Weather Service.

On a warm, humid day in May, Gregg Sweeten watched the sky from an outside post as graduation ceremonies took place inside the McDonald County High School.

The conditions just felt right for a devastating weather event. Sweeten thought a quickly developing line of storms in Oklahoma could mean a volatile weather situation in McDonald County.

"I sat out in front of the high school that day," he said. "I couldn't leave and not protect that school."

As he approaches his 10-year anniversary as McDonald County Emergency Management Agency director, Sweeten is committed to keeping his neighbors safe.

No matter the time of day, he'll be monitoring weather conditions.

"I take that responsibility with the utmost honor," he said. "If I don't do my job, someone could get hurt or killed."

Fleeting moments

Sweeten keeps a book in his office, "Joplin 5:41." The book reminds him to trust his instincts and how fleeting time can be.

On that Sunday afternoon in May, his wife Stephanie and their two daughters, Kalee and Brittany, were going with friends to see a movie in Anderson.

Sweeten stayed behind. "That day had a weird feel to it," he said. "Something told me to stay home."

After Joplin was destroyed by a supercell tornado late that afternoon, Sweeten spoke with the emergency management director there.

"A good chunk of our city is gone,'" he told Sweeten. "Send all the help you can."

Sweeten began organizing several volunteers to help respond to that tragedy. That's when nearby Delaware County issued a tornado warning.

Sweeten was torn. He wanted to assist those in the aftermath of a horrific tornado. But he knew he couldn't leave his post. He had to keep his McDonald County neighbors safe during potentially dangerous conditions that kept churning.

The weather remained incredibly volatile. Sweeten stayed at his office until 1 that morning, monitoring conditions, and launching sirens numerous times in several locations across the county.

That night, just north of Southwest City, an EF-3 tornado crossed over into McDonald County, damaging several homes and chicken houses.

"I have never been so concerned that Pineville was going to have a tornado," he said.

Sweeten is one of 18 county emergency management agency directors in southwest Missouri, in addition to numerous city/municipal directors. He also is part of Four Corners Emergency Management Group, agency representatives from Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, who meet to network, streamline operations, share ideas, apply for grants and consider equipment and needs. The organization fosters the idea that disasters aren't confined to state lines, and that directors need to know their partners in bordering states, Sweeten said.

A need for the Crowder College-Jane campus to have its own emergency siren came from a part of that discussion. Sweeten applied for a grant to fund the siren and will learn the outcome this month.

"I don't ever want to have the ability to protect someone and not do it."

A new generator and a computer system, critical for emergencies and day-to-day operations, also were funded with FEMA grants.

As an emergency management agency director, Sweeten prepares neighbors for a weather event, assists during the event and then helps everyone recover. It's difficult to pinpoint all the aspects of Sweeten's job, as the post encompasses an overwhelming amount of work.

Sweeten handles paperwork for declared disasters, assesses damage, keeps the county emergency plan up-to-date, monitors all weather conditions, and keeps McDonald County neighbors abreast of changing weather conditions.

From ice and snow to tornadoes and floods, Sweeten watches impending storms and conditions and gets updates from Tulsa, Okla., and Springfield National Weather Service personnel. Another part of his job includes overseeing paperwork for declared disasters, working with the state of Missouri and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

McDonald County is a sort of a breeding ground for storms. Sweeten actively tracks storms from Delaware and Ottawa counties in Oklahoma, Benton County, Ark., and Newton and Barry counties in Missouri.

The area is unique, sometimes attracting powerful storms from Southeast Kansas. Sweeten also has experienced a major storm coming from Barry County. "The Barry County storm came in from the east and was part of a hurricane that just wouldn't die. It spawned a tornado at the Barry/McDonald County line," he said.

Weather conditions quickly change, as do structures of storms and the direction in which they're heading.

With "excellent training" provided by the National Weather Service, Sweeten feels well-prepared to read radar systems, dissect storm structures and more.

He monitors weather conditions and relies on volunteer storm spotters because something below 8,000 feet could be missed by the radar, he said. Hail, heavy rain and debris show up on radar, but an actual tornado does not, he added.

In 2015, all major cities that have sirens in Southwest Missouri instituted a policy. Sirens are activated when a tornado warning is issued or when 70 mph winds have been detected. That way, all have the same system to alert neighbors.

In Goodman, when a tornado swept through in April 2017, sirens were resonating a full two minutes before the storm hit, he said.

McDonald County neighbors can take cover in three tornado shelters: in Pineville, at the McDonald County High School in Anderson and in Southwest City.

Sweeten has 15 people on a text notification for each shelter, should the weather dictate opening them. He can quickly send that text, prompting others to open the shelters when needed.

From a young age, Sweeten showed interest in watching the weather.

One of his first recollections of weather watching occurred in 1975 when he was just a 10-year-old boy. A storm began to brew between Miami, Okla., and Neosho. Sweeten and his dad watched the rolling clouds from the front porch. He knew the storm would eventually erupt somewhere.

"I respect them," he said. "But I have never been afraid of them."

His instinct to serve and protect McDonald County is rooted in his interest in helping his neighbors. He joined Civil Defense, before it evolved to "Emergency Management," in 1981, in Picher, Okla. By the next year, he was assisting with providing security at the National Governor's Association Conference, where all 50 governors were present.

By 1984, he had successfully completed his first weather service spotter training.

The next year, Sweeten turned his interest to include law enforcement.

His career in Ottawa, Okla., as second in command, lead him to work hand-in-hand with McDonald County law enforcement, fighting drug activity. When the sheriff for whom he worked lost his election in 1992, current McDonald County Sheriff Don Schlessman offered him a job.

He and his wife, Stephanie, moved to the area, and he began his post on Jan. 1, 1993, working full-time for the McDonald County Sheriff's Office.

He worked there for two terms, then went to Newton County to work as a deputy, before returning to McDonald County in 2005 as Chief Deputy Sheriff.

His first post in Emergency Management came in December 1995, as a volunteer post.

But by 2007, officials began to seriously consider propelling the office into a full-time service, after the region suffered from a crippling ice storm. With the amount of flooding and severe weather the area experiences, officials determined that someone needed to serve full-time.

In 2008, Sweeten ran for sheriff, losing by just eight votes. After a recount, the loss was effective with 26 votes.

Everything came together in a perfect storm. And the possibility of working under a grant in emergency management spiked much interest. In nearby Newton County, the post was subsidized by a grant. The option in McDonald County was explored, just to see if a grant could pay for 50 percent of Sweeten's salary and 50 percent of the office's expenses.

All that research paid off when the McDonald County Commission hired him in that full-time post in January 2009.

Over the past decade, modern technology has greatly evolved. Sweeten now receives critical information about approaching storms through National Weather Service live chats. With an iPad and mobile Internet, Sweeten is able to keep abreast of weather situations no matter where he goes.

One time, while Sweeten was on vacation with his family in Arizona, the weather in McDonald County turned dicey.

Thanks to technological advancements, he was able to monitor weather situations and alert McDonald County neighbors.

Full community service

Sweeten serves his community to the fullest.

In addition to serving as McDonald County Emergency Management Agency director, Sweeten also serves as Pineville mayor and assistant fire chief.

He views his service as a way to help the folks of Pineville, making the town the best it can be.

Sweeten was serving on the city council when the mayor resigned. He became mayor pro tem and was then elected to serve from 1998 to 2000. He's now in his fifth year of another term.

"It's not a job; it's an opportunity to serve the people that live here. It means more to me than about anything."

He also serves on the Pineville Fire Department, having joined in 2004. He has served as fire chief for three years and is finishing up his first year as assistant fire chief.

"I help people at their worst times," he said. "When it stops being that way, I will quit."

In conjunction with his service to the community, he oversees the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), handling all training. Approximately 100 folks have been trained across the county and in school to help in emergency situations, sometimes being the first to respond.

He also serves on a local emergency planning committee, as floodplain administrator, and on the Newton-McDonald County Landfill committee.

During warm spring and summer days on the weekend, Sweeten can be found down at the local ballpark. His daughters are now grown and no longer play softball. Though he and his wife no longer coach, "we can't stay away," he says with a smile.

He serves as scorekeeper and announcer, something that is close to his heart.

He does not view his involvement as heavy-handed, time-consuming tasks; rather it's as an extension of community service.

"It's not a hassle or a hindrance," he said.

Building a network of support is critical for neighbors across the county. Sweeten believes all agencies working together -- in addition to neighbors helping neighbors -- means protecting and serving for all.

"There are a lot of good people that would volunteer to help anybody," he said. "I could pick up the phone and call 30 people and they would be here. That's why I do what I do."

On a recent Friday night, strong winds came through. Sweeten monitored the conditions. On Saturday, he was out surveying the damage.

The job has its challenges. It's not just an 8 to 5 post. Throughout volatile situations, however, Sweeten remains determined to serve his neighbors.

"If it's 1 tonight, I'm gonna be here."

