I know that I am not the sharpest tool in the shed, but I'm also not usually the slowest duck on the pond. I have to admit that I have been pretty slow in understanding the dynamics of the debate regarding the illegal immigration "crisis."

Now, you might recognize that I put the word crisis in quotes because this so-called "crisis" is not something that has come about suddenly or overnight but rather is the result of both parties in Congress not having the intestinal fortitude to do something about it when they could. For the last couple of decades, we have had a "crisis" at the border but only now, when someone wants to actually address the issue, have we called it a "crisis."

I noted that it is the fault of both Republicans and Democrats, and neither in Washington get a pass on this issue. Both parties have held all the cards from time to time and neither has wanted to actually do something about border security. Hence, now we have a "crisis."

Where I have been slow is in not recognizing that the Washingtonian Democrats and a whole bunch of liberals have never really had their feet put to the fire to come up with a plan to address this "crisis." The Republicans and conservatives have been pretty clear that any meaningful immigration reform (including DACA) must first begin with border security. But, I don't know what the Democrat solution is.

How do you ever solve the problem until you first address the underlying issue of how you came to have a problem in the first place? But, the underlying issue is never as important as the opportunity to make a speech to your "base."

Here is the way this has played out. Conservatives and some Republicans stand up and say we need to stop illegal immigration and let's start by stopping people from crossing the border in the first place. Then many liberals and Democrats call us racist, uncaring and a whole bunch of other nasty names.

So, just like that, they have turned the debate from stopping illegal immigration to "why can't we be more compassionate," thereby deflecting having to tell us what they would do. Kind of nifty isn't it? Politics 101, if you can't win a debate on facts just start attacking the opponents and make them look bad. And, I have to give liberals credit, they have learned this lesson much better than conservatives.

Like I said, I may be slow but I do eventually get there, so the next time someone calls you uncompassionate (or any other name) because you want border security, ask them what their plan is. I can almost guarantee you they won't have one that makes sense. Try it; you will enjoy watching them squirm. Or, they may just call you another name.

This is the first column of 2019 and this year will mark a new era in politics in Missouri. For the first time in 16 years, Ron Richard will not be representing this area in the Missouri General Assembly -- eight years as State Representative and another eight as State Senator.

It has been my privilege to call Ron my colleague but, more than that, my friend. We started as freshman legislators in 2003 and I don't think either of us could have imagined just how much of an impact he would have on this state. Ron's legacy as being the only person to ever serve as Speaker of the House and President Pro Tem of the Senate may never be replicated.

Here's the thing about Ron -- he is genuine and what you see is what you get. I have witnessed him in a variety of situations and Ron is just Ron. And that is pretty rare anymore in politics or just in everyday life.

I can't speak to how Ron was as leader of the Senate, but I can attest to how he was as the man who led the House. He wasn't always the smartest man in the room and I'm pretty sure that was by design. He understood the capabilities of the people he placed in positions of authority and he trusted their judgment.

That didn't mean that he didn't question you, but he never tried to undermine you -- something else that is rare in life. And he also didn't want "yes" men around him. You could say anything to him, but make sure that it was sincere and that you said the same thing to his face that you would behind his back.

I know that no one is irreplaceable, but it's going to be pretty hard to find another Ron Richard that will serve Missouri as loyally and faithfully as he has. He might no longer be my Senator, but will always be my friend. Best of luck, Ron, on your next journey in life!

Kevin Wilson is a former state representative who was born in Goodman and now lives in Neosho. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Community on 01/03/2019