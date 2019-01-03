RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Paul Spears of Pineville joined the Navy in 1990 to see the world.

Paul Spears of Pineville joined the Navy because he wanted to see the world.

He grew up in Pineville and joined the Navy in 1990, just after graduating from high school.

"I'd never really been anywhere besides here, and I got to see a lot of stuff I wouldn't have gotten to see otherwise," he said.

He went to basic training and radioman (A) school in San Diego. Then he was sent to Norfolk, Va., where he was stationed on the USS Briscoe, a Spruance-class destroyer.

He was deployed to the Red Sea twice for six months, he said. It was during the Gulf War, and the U.S. had an embargo against Iraq. The ship served as a tomahawk missile launch platform and also enforced the embargo against Iraq. Navy personnel would check the ships that came through the area.

Spears' job was operating and maintaining radio equipment.

During his time in the Navy, Spears visited Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Greece, Italy, Spain, France, Sicily, Cuba and Puerto Rico. He saw the pyramids, climbed Mount Sinai and saw the Colosseum.

"I got to see a lot of stuff," he said.

Between deployments, the USS Briscoe had a lot of training exercises, Spears said. They would practice fire control, simulate being attacked, fire the guns or shoot at a target on a small island. Spears said most of his time was spent in the radio room.

Following his second deployment and after four years of service, Spears got out of the Navy.

"I'm glad I did it," he said of his time in the Navy, although he noted if he had it to do all over again, he would have joined the Marines.

After getting out of the Navy, Spears attended Crowder College on the GI Bill and took an automotive course. He worked 16 years as an auto mechanic -- 12 years in Bella Vista, Ark., at a garage, and four years on his own. For the past six years, he has been the manager at Bumper to Bumper in Pineville.

