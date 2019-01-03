Kenneth Wayne Crowder

Nov. 30, 1937

Dec. 25, 2018

Kenneth Wayne Crowder, 81, of Noel, Mo., died Dec. 25, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was born Nov. 30, 1937, in McDonald County, Mo., to Kenneth and Geneva (Womack) Crowder. He worked for DynCorp International, a civilian contractor for the military, as the director of projects for over 20 years. He retired in the late 1980s and bought a farm in Noel. He enjoyed his farm and cattle.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Joseph Crowder; and one sister, Donna Phillips.

Survivors include his wife, Mi Chong Crowder; his son, James Crowder; brother, Dean Crowder; and three sisters, Lila Walker, Maxine Pierard and Kathrine Crowder.

Visitation and funerals services were held Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Shelt Noel Cemetery in Noel.

Patsy Ann Green

March 13, 1938

Dec. 25, 2018

Patsy Ann Green, age 80, of Rocky Comfort, Missouri, passed away at Roaring River Health and Rehab on Tuesday, December 25, 2018. Mrs. Green, daughter of Harvey and Berniece (Goehlen) Zindler, was born on March 13, 1938, in Roland Prairie, Wisconsin. She moved to Rocky Comfort in 1978 where she owned and operated the Rocky Comfort Station. During her time at the store, she made several lifetime friends and left a lasting impression on many lives. After selling the grocery store, she ran the auction house and a flea market, both in Rocky Comfort; her health caused her final retirement in December of 2016. Patsy had a huge heart, enjoyed being around people, and was always willing to help anyone in need, especially children. She always gave back to the community anytime she could. She enjoyed painting and working on decoupage. Mrs. Green will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Cassville.

Survivors include her husband of fifty-three years, Everett Green, of Rocky Comfort; two sons, Nathan Lowe and his wife Carla, of Rocky Comfort, and Edward Lowe and his wife Janet, of Marshfield; three grandchildren, Shann Essery and his wife Savannah, Jennifer Little and her husband Kevin, and Christina Close and her husband James; seven great-grandchildren; and one brother, Harvey Zindler and his wife Judy, of Neosho.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Jo Ann Bierman and Karel Patton.

Mandi Makayla Pendergraft

Jan. 18, 1977

Dec. 22, 2018

Mandi Makayla Pendergraft, 41, of Stilwell, Okla., formerly of Stella, Mo., died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at her home after a recent decline in health.

She was born Jan. 18, 1977, in Monett, Mo. She was raised in Jay, Okla., and was a 1995 graduate of Jay High School. She resided several years in Southwest City, Mo., and Gravette, Ark., before moving to Stella nine years ago. She worked as a CNA and later as a meat butcher. She enjoyed fishing, camping and caring for her animals.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Edgmon.

Survivors include three sons, LCpl. Rex Lemonds, USMC, Donny Joe Lemonds and Eric Lemonds, all of Gravette; her parents, Bobbi and Allen Parris of Stilwell; her father, Randall Pendergraft of Washburn, Mo.; and two siblings, Rob Pendergraft of Stella and Brandy Phillips of Stilwell.

Funeral services were held graveside Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at the Union Cemetery near Stella, with Pastor Melvin Stapp officiating.

Carolyn Robeson

June 24, 1950

Dec. 25, 2018

Carolyn "Sue" Robeson, 68, of Anderson Mo., died Tuesday Dec. 25, 2018, surrounded by her children.

Sue was born in Miami, Okla., to Harold Chester Shere and Laura Leah (Emert) Shere. She spent most of her childhood in Welch Okla., and moved to Joplin Mo. She graduated from Joplin High School. She married Charles Robeson in 1978 and they lived in Anderson. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, bingo, karaoke, dancing and fishing. She was a member of New Bethel Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Charles Robeson; father, Harold Shere; and brother, Jim Shere.

Survivors include her son, Andy Robeson (Clare) of Carthage, Mo.; daughters, Angie Williams (Zeb) of Anderson, Christy Johnson of Anderson, Lori Scott of Racine, Mo., Misty Curtis of Webb City, Mo., Tammy Samuels (Dale) of Joplin, Mo.; stepdaughter, Tina Kernell (Russ) of Bradyville, Tenn.; 18 grandchildren; her mother, Laura (Emert) Mills (Dave) of Wentworth, Mo.; brothers, Ron Shere of LaSalle, Mich., Rick Shere of Anderson, Randy Shere of Anderson and Dave Mills of Wentworth, Mo.

A celebration of life was held Dec. 29, 2018, at New Bethel Church in Anderson.

Donnie Lavern Schwell

Sept. 28, 1937

Dec. 28, 2018

Donnie Lavern Schell, 81, of Tulsa, Okla., died Dec. 28, 2018, at his home.

He was born Sept. 28, 1937, in Jane, Mo., to Hugh Franklin Schell and Velva LaFawn McCool Schell. He was raised in the Whittenburg Community and attended White Rock School. He married Shirley May Woodard before moving to Wichita, Kan., to work for Boeing Airlines. He then moved to Tulsa and retired from American Airlines. He enjoyed NASCAR and was a mechanic for Hershel Thompson Racing in Tulsa. He was of the Church of Christ faith.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley; a sister, Velda O'Brien (Harold).

Survivors include a son, Brad Schell (Becky) of Tulsa; a brother, Dennis Schell of Lanagan, Mo.; a sister, Zelda Henson (Troy) of Pineville, Mo.; and two grandchildren.

Service was held Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge, Ark., with Tommy Burr officiating. Burial was in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

