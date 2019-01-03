The McDonald County High School girls' basketball team will return to the floor at Aurora High School on Friday, Jan. 4, the first game for the Lady Mustangs since their Dec. 13 loss at Carthage.

The Lady Mustangs, 3-7 for the season, begin Big 8 Conference play against the Lady Houns', who are 2-6 heading into their Jan. 3 game against Hollister. Aurora does not have enough players for a junior varsity or freshman team.

The Lady Mustangs are at Carl Junction on Jan. 8 before returning home to host Seneca on Jan. 11, which will serve as McDonald County's opponent for homecoming for the 2018-19 season.

The McDonald County boys are at Aurora on the same night as the girls, beginning at 5 p.m. with a freshman contest. McDonald County is 3-8 on the season while Aurora is 1-8.

McDonald County is at Monett on Jan. 8 prior to its homecoming game against Seneca on Jan. 11.

The McDonald County junior varsity wrestling team is at the Seneca Junior Varsity Tournament on Jan.5. The varsity hosts Neosho/Webb City on Jan. 10 (5 p.m. start) before heading to the Branson Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 12.

Sports on 01/03/2019