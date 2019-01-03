B2B Submission

Happy New Year 2019!

The January meeting of the McDonald County Back to Basics Community Group (B2B) will begin with a potluck at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is from 7 to 8:30 p.m.Jan. 10 at the New Mac Community Room, located on old Highway 71 north of the High School in Anderson.

We Resolve To Eat Something New Potluck

New Year's is the time for resolutions, so this time we resolve to try a new food! If you are adventurous, bring something you have never tried before. Otherwise, bring anything you like, including main dishes, sides and/or desserts. Please bring your own table service (plates, utensils) to conserve resources. Beverages will be furnished.

Entertainment

To be announced.

Speaker

Gregg Sweeten will talk about Emergency Management. What happens if you lose power for an extended period of time, there is a tornado warning, earthquake another disaster? What do you do and where do you go? Greg will be here to answer all those questions.

Remember, during winter, if McDonald County Schools are closed due to weather, we will have no B2B meeting.

Please bring a canned or packaged food donation to be given to Crosslines (must be nonexpired and nondented). If everyone brought just one can, we would have 40 or 50 cans.

We will be continuing the drawing for a monthly door prize. You will get one entry for the prize for each can or item of food that you bring.

The B2B meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call 417-845-0170.

The McDonald County Back to Basics Community Group (B2B) was formed in 2008 as a grassroots effort to combine education, information, community services and a social outlet so that residents can support each other in good times and bad. This activity is fun, free and open to all, including those from surrounding communities.

