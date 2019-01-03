RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Sam Gaskill, who lives near Rocky Comfort, considers himself very lucky to have lived the life he has lived.

Sam Gaskill, who lives on a farm near Rocky Comfort, says he has been very lucky in his life and is thankful for every day.

The 86-year-old Gaskill grew up in Joplin. His family lived in a low-income neighborhood, and his mother was a single parent.

"I've been extremely lucky, coming from a low-income family," he said.

He graduated from Joplin High School and went to the University of Missouri at Columbia, where he worked his way through school working for the animal husbandry department laboratory, a residence hall and the laundry, making 40 cents an hour. He took ROTC and graduated as an officer.

After graduation, he went into the Air Force near the end of the Korean War. He did not serve in combat because he was in pilot training. After pilot training, he went to Japan and flew paratrooper transport aircraft for two and a half years. He saw many places, flying missions to Korea, the Philippines, Taiwan, Guam, Iwo Jima, Hong Kong and all over southeast Asia.

Then, he came to the states and was stationed at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas. There he flew a four-engine plane, flying worldwide missions for strategic air command in support of the nuclear weapons program. Next, he was transferred to Hill Air Force Base in Utah, flying the same aircraft for a different command for logistics support.

He was selected as a general's aide and worked for a general as his aide and pilot. He flew five different aircraft, including a C131 VIP transport plane, one of which he crashed on takeoff one night in the mountains at Hill Air Force Base. The aircraft had an engine fire and 20 people on board. Everyone survived except one member of the crew who was out of his seat belt because he was checking on the fire, Gaskill said. He feels lucky to have survived the crash.

"With the luck I've had ... I feel extremely lucky I've lived the life I have," he said.

From there he was selected as an attaché to Brazil and went through six months of strategic intelligence school and six months of language training at Fort Belvoir, Va. At that time, his wife became mentally ill, and the Air Force decided he should not go to Brazil, so he stayed at Fort Belvoir for two years.

With the Vietnam War going on, Gaskill was selected to fly an F4 fighter jet at DaNang air base in Vietnam. He spent six months in training for Vietnam and went to Vietnam from June 1968 to June 1969. He flew 232 missions and was never shot down or captured -- further proof of his luck, he said.

"I've just floated through life," he said.

From there he was transferred to the comptroller field, working at a few different air force bases. He went to Air War College for a year at Montgomery, Ala., and was then assigned to budget director jobs at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia and Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.

After 22 years, Gaskill requested early retirement because he was a single parent of two young daughters. He retired as a full colonel.

He had bought his farm a few years before. He moved there in 1976, and his daughters attended Rocky Comfort Elementary School and McDonald County High School.

Gaskill was a real estate broker for 20 years. He served as a state representative for eight years, representing Barry and McDonald Counties.

"It was fun. I got some bills passed. It's an interesting job where you can select what areas you want to work on," he said.

In his first term in the legislature, he got a bill passed to prevent sex offenders from being employed in residential care facilities for mentally and physically handicapped residents.

"That was really satisfying to get that done," he said.

Later he worked on a bill to get the legal blood alcohol content lowered from .10 to .08, he said.

He also served as a McDonald County Commissioner for eight years.

As for what he is doing now, he said, "I'm a nature lover. I spend a lot of time trying to enhance the area."

"At my age, almost 87, not having any major illnesses, having survived that plane crash in the mountains, having survived working on the farm, I'm just a lucky, blessed guy. I appreciate every day," he said.

General News on 01/03/2019