Staff Reports

The McDonald County Library will offer the opportunity to make a snowman hot chocolate craft next week.

Staff members will host the activity at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at the Pineville location, and at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at the Southwest City library.

All supplies will be provided for the free activity, but registration is encouraged by dropping by the library or calling 417-223-4489.

General News on 01/03/2019