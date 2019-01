Joyce Thrasher to Clayton Adams and Sarah Adams. Sec. 32, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Adam P. Deml and Suzann E. Deml to Kennith M. Newhard and Tiffany M. Newhard. Sec. 30, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Jimmy Eugene Shields, Helen Shields, Janine Brown, Gary P. Brown and Gwendolyn Bennett to Barbara C. Sanford. Rita Roark Addition. Blk. 2, Lot. 22. McDonald County, Mo.

James Robert Welch and Sherry Welch to Judith Landers and Joshua Landers. Sec. 30, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Jon Farmer and Misty Farmer to Jacob Scott Benningfield, Brianna Benningfield, Daniel Benningfield and Roberta Benningfield. Original Town of Goodman. Blk. 10, Lot 1. Sec. 8, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Troy Henson and Zelda Henson to Brook F. Henson and Melissa J. Henson. Sec. 12, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Samuel McCleskey to Lavonda Joan Barrows. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Gravette Medical Associates, Ltd. to Apple Healthcare. Original Town of Noel. Blk. 4, Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Jamie C. Gideon and Sheri Gideon to Gregory Michael Leake and Alyssa Ranae Leake. Sec. 33, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Keima Hopper and Mark Hopper to Moni K. Keith and Cathy L. Keith. Sec. 28, Twp. 22, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Paul L. Hilton and Julie A. Hilton to Revocable Living Trust Agreement of Paul and Julie Hilton. Sec. 10, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

