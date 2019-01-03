Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Austin E. Richards. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Candy J. Moore. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window.

Amos R. Hale. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jordan S. Fisher. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Kathryn L. Brown. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Morialee Roxanne Hollenbeck. Failed to equip motor vehicle/motor drawn vehicle with two approved red tail lamps on proper level.

Jacob M. Rickman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brad R. Davidson. Failed to register non-residential commercial motor vehicle.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Heights Finance Corporation vs. Kent Wooten et al. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corporation vs. Jamie L. Bradshaw. Breach of contract.

Discover Bank vs. Ronald A. Buckman. Contract - other.

Second Round, LLP vs. Ryder Haggard. Suit on account.

Second Round, LLP vs. Amanda Lewis. Suit on account.

Kelly Johnson vs. Brandon Vaughn et al. Unlawful detainer.

Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC vs. Norberto Marquez. Contract/account (bulk).

State of Missouri:

Rochell Weaver. Passing bad check.

Amber Marie Montes. Passing bad check.

Scott M. Harris. DWI -- alcohol, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width and as owner, failed to maintain financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Sondra Marie Horner. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Jason E. Helgestad. As owner, failed to maintain financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Cody Edward Hoover. As owner, failed to maintain financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Gunner Lee Jenkins. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Darney Edward. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Brad R. Davidson. Operated inter-state motor fuel user without being licensed as such.

Ashley J. Delzell. Possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and as owner, failed to maintain financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Ruben Zapata. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Douglas Gene Henry Jr. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Tyler D. Long. As owner, failed to maintain financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Felonies:

Karl Whitaker. Passing bad check.

Ricky Tanney. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Ridson O'Darra Jr. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Devin Wayne Edwards. Theft/stealing.

George Bishop. Unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Nickolas A. McKee. Assault.

Albert L. Mitchell Jr. Assault.

The following cases were heard:

Anglin Family Investments vs. Torrey Melton et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Christopher Williams et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Ryan Kenneth Athanasiou. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Felonies:

None.

Fine Collection Center

Aaron Cater. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

Todd Cypher. Weight on tandem axle exceeded 36,000 pounds. Guilty plea. Fine of $1,270.

Rusty Duffield. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

Karen Grimmett. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Cydnie Hetherton. Failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection. Guilty plea. Fine of $30.50.

Karla Hughes. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

Yatinkumar Patel. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

Suman Kumar Peruri. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $55.50.

Gelen Reyes Ordonez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

Kayla Switzer. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

Mitchell Webb. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

