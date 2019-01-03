Local actors and actresses are preparing for their showcase event later this month.

Several volunteer thespians will entertain audiences when the radio play, "Snake County Stories," is unveiled.

The McDonald County Historical Society is bringing back the radio play to showcase local talent and to raise funds for the historical museum in Pineville.

This is the second most recent run of the radio play. Organizers last featured "Snake County Stories" during Pineville's Jesse James Days in August 2017, but felt there were other activities that competed for audiences' attention.

By holding the show in the winter months, organizers hope to draw crowds and round up interest for the entertaining show.

McDonald County Historical Society president, Karen Dobbs, said production practices are going well.

"Snake County Stories is rolling along," she said. "We are excited!"

Shows are at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at the McDonald County High School Performing Arts Center in Anderson.

The cast includes Gayla Baker, Lea Ann Bunting, Bill Martin, Leanna Schlessman and Linda Vallance.

Jack and Lee Ann Sours and guests will present a pre-show in the lobby.

Refreshments will be for sale.

Tickets are $8 for people, age 12 and older; $5 for seniors; and $4 for children, ages 3 through 12.

