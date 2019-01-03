Stella Senior Center Dinner & Dance

The Stella Senior Center will have a dinner and dance on Friday, Jan. 4. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck supper. At 7 p.m., dance to music by The McDonald County Country Band, for a cover charge of $4. Refreshments are available all evening. Bring a dish to share, and start the new year off with a fun-filled evening. Please call 417-628-3314 for more information.

Bunker Hill Singing

This months Bunker Hill singing will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The church is located on South Main Street, two blocks south of the square in Pineville. Mo. There will be potluck foods available. Bring a favorite dish to share with others. The Ozark Ridgerunners will be the featured entertainers. If you sing or play an instrument, come and share your talents. All are welcome. For more information, contact Maureen Leonard at 417-223-4444.

Bella Vista Women's Chorus

The Bella Vista Women's Chorus invites singers from the tri-county area to join the group. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Directed by Larry Zehring, the group performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs and events. Rehearsals are held at 12:45 p.m. Mondays in the music room of the Bella Vista First United Methodist Church. For more information, call 479-715-6154 or view its website at www.WomensChorusBV.com.

Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club

The Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club holds monthly meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista, Ark. For anyone interested in acquiring an amateur radio license, the club also administers FCC exams at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. All meetings and exams are held at Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. (Ark. Hwy. 279), in Bella Vista. More information on amateur radio and the BVRC is available at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org.

Community on 01/03/2019