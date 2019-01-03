This booking report indicates that the persons listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Dec. 16
Dennis Eugene Kidd, 54, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
Jeremy Donald Stracener, 23, Maysville, Ark., endangering the welfare of a child
Dec. 17
Savaya Dean Houston, 30, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol
Marc Edward Lemeur, 58, Goodman, contempt of court
Dec. 19
Charles E. Atwell, 46, Pineville, DWI -- alcohol
Issac Gene Downum, 23, Neosho, peace disturbance
James Edward Maxwell II, 22, Springfield, Mo., theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Anthony Wayne Tiger, 28, Grove, Okla., passing bad check, exceeded posted speed limit and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Beverly G. Tiger, 48, Grove, Okla., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and trespassing
Dec. 20
Anthony James Bruno, 37, Washburn, passing bad check
James R. Dawson, 36, Seligman, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and DWI -- chronic
Sam Kelvin Matagolai Igisomar, 26, Goodman, domestic assault
Joshua Casswell McIntier, 30, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended
Brandi Lee Pippin, 34, Anderson, violation of order of protection for adult
Dec. 21
Daniel Joseph Alonzo, 34, Rogers, Ark., burglary and theft/stealing
Vickie Lynn Ward, 53, Anderson, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked/suspended
Ryan Adam Ware, 26, Pineville, statutory rape and robbery
Dec. 22
Joe Arling McGuire, 29, Carterville, Mo., receiving stolen property
