This booking report indicates that the persons listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Dec. 16

Dennis Eugene Kidd, 54, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Jeremy Donald Stracener, 23, Maysville, Ark., endangering the welfare of a child

Dec. 17

Savaya Dean Houston, 30, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol

Marc Edward Lemeur, 58, Goodman, contempt of court

Dec. 19

Charles E. Atwell, 46, Pineville, DWI -- alcohol

Issac Gene Downum, 23, Neosho, peace disturbance

James Edward Maxwell II, 22, Springfield, Mo., theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Anthony Wayne Tiger, 28, Grove, Okla., passing bad check, exceeded posted speed limit and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Beverly G. Tiger, 48, Grove, Okla., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and trespassing

Dec. 20

Anthony James Bruno, 37, Washburn, passing bad check

James R. Dawson, 36, Seligman, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and DWI -- chronic

Sam Kelvin Matagolai Igisomar, 26, Goodman, domestic assault

Joshua Casswell McIntier, 30, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended

Brandi Lee Pippin, 34, Anderson, violation of order of protection for adult

Dec. 21

Daniel Joseph Alonzo, 34, Rogers, Ark., burglary and theft/stealing

Vickie Lynn Ward, 53, Anderson, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked/suspended

Ryan Adam Ware, 26, Pineville, statutory rape and robbery

Dec. 22

Joe Arling McGuire, 29, Carterville, Mo., receiving stolen property

