Staff Reports

Christina Allen was recently inducted into the National Adult Education Honor Society. Allen, a student in the Crowder College McDonald County Adult Education and Literacy class, was nominated for the honor by instructor Maribeth Rakes.

"Christina comes early and stays the entire class every session. She has overcome several obstacles to complete her HiSET but she would not give up," Rakes said. "She also encourages classmates not to give up."

Student selection is based on dependable attendance, a cooperative attitude and work ethic. The only obligation is to share with others what adult education has meant to them and encourage family members to take advantage of their local adult education program.

New NAEHS members receive a letter of recommendation from their NAEHS chapter. Students are encouraged to utilize the letter when seeking employment or promotion. Members also receive a letter for scholarship applications if they plan to attend college.

General News on 01/03/2019