Volleyball Slips To 0-8

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Ember Killion reaches back to hit a spike during the Lady Mustangs' 25-14, 25-20 loss on Sept. 20 at MCHS.

After winning the first set, College Heights Christian Academy had to rally in the second to beat the McDonald County Lady Mustang volleyball team, 25-14, 25-20, on Sept. 20 at MCHS.