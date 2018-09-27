MCHS Softball Storms Back To Win Tournament

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County pitcher Alexa Hopkins (9) beats Hillcrest's Sarah Hale to the first base bag during the Lady Mustangs 11-1 win on Monday at MCHS. Hopkins also beat Lady Mustang second baseman Leslie Yousey (2) and first baseman Madeline McCall (hidden) in the four-person race to the bag.