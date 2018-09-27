Making Payments To Become Easier In Southwest City
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Making water bill and tax payments in Southwest City will become much smoother following a vote of the city council on Tuesday evening. City Clerk Missy Zinn provided council members with additional quotes for credit-card machines at City Hall. The council voted to purchase a JetPay card reader.
