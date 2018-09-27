Land Transfers
Thursday, September 27, 2018
William Richard Bright to Arion Denton Howard and Leane Kay Howard. Harmon & St. Clair Elk River Addition. Lot 18 - Lot 20. McDonald County, Mo.
