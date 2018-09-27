Lady Mustangs Make Name For Themselves
Thursday, September 27, 2018
It's taken less than a season for the McDonald County High school girls' golf team to make a name for itself.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.