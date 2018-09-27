King Solomon

King David was dying. Unknown to him, his son, Adonijah, had declared himself to be the next king of Israel. Adonijah had the support of Joab (commander of the army) and of Abiathar (the priest). David discovered this plot and immediately declared Solomon as the next king over Israel. Solomon was duly anointed and known for his wisdom. That is how he became the new king of Israel.

