Jeobany Marcos Scores Three Goals
Thursday, September 27, 2018
The McDonald County High School soccer team jumped out to a 2-0 lead at halftime and then used four second-half goals to beat Riverton, Kan., on Sept. 24 at Riverton High School.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.