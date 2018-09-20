Noel Woman's Club Meeting
Thursday, September 20, 2018
The September meeting of the Noel Woman's Club was held Tuesday, Sept. 11. Louine Gardner read a beautiful poem she had written about 911 and our beloved country. After the pledge of allegiance and Lord's Prayer were recited, roll call was taken with 14 members present. A new member, Deby Hopping, was welcomed to the club. Minutes were read and approved by Secretary Debbie Powell. The Treasurer's report was given by Bonnie Leonard.
