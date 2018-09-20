Mustang Players To Present An Old-Fashioned Melodrama and Olio
Sept. 28-29 and Oct. 6
Thursday, September 20, 2018
The Mustang Players of McDonald County High School will present an old-fashioned Melodrama and Olio at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28; 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29; and 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. Tickets are $6 for show only, and the deluxe ticket is $8 and includes the show, drink, popcorn and fake tomatoes to throw at the dastardly villain. The play is directed by Wyatt Hester.
