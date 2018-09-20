Mustang Players To Present An Old-Fashioned Melodrama and Olio

Photo Submitted Billy Dowton, 1886 hero, played by Lane Pointer, takes on the evil villain, Lawyer Cribbs, played by. J.J. Richards in rehearsal of the McDonald County High School Melodrama, "The Fallen Saved." Performances are scheduled Sept. 28 and 29 and Oct. 6.

The Mustang Players of McDonald County High School will present an old-fashioned Melodrama and Olio at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28; 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29; and 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. Tickets are $6 for show only, and the deluxe ticket is $8 and includes the show, drink, popcorn and fake tomatoes to throw at the dastardly villain. The play is directed by Wyatt Hester.