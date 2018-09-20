McDonald County Junior High Cross Country Invitational Results

Eighth-grader Kyle Killion finished 10th in the eighth-grade boys' race, to top the McDonald County junior high cross country results at the McDonald County Junior High Cross Country Invitational held Sept. 13 at Elk River Country Club in Noel.

