McDonald County Fights To Final Minute Of Overtime
Thursday, September 20, 2018
It took until near the end of the first overtime before powerful Monett could claim a victory over the McDonald County High School soccer team.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.