Lady Mustangs Shutout Cassville

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Kristen Cornell looks back at the umpire before being called out while attempting to steal second base in the Lady Mustangs' 8-0 win over Cassville on Sept. 13 at MCHS.

The McDonald County High School softball team bounced back from its first loss of the season earlier in the week with an 8-0 win over Cassville on Sept. 13 at MCHS.