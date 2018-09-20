Lady Mustangs Shutout Cassville
Thursday, September 20, 2018
The McDonald County High School softball team bounced back from its first loss of the season earlier in the week with an 8-0 win over Cassville on Sept. 13 at MCHS.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.